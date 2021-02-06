Chinese whistleblower doctor honored on death anniversary

WUHAN, China (AP) — The message was tucked into a bouquet of chrysanthemums left by a mourner at the back of Wuhan Central Hospital to honor a Chinese whistleblower doctor who died from the coronavirus a year ago. It was simply the number of a Bible verse: Matthew 5:10. “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,” the verse reads. A year ago, Dr. Li Wenliang died from the virus first detected in this Chinese city. A small stream of people marked the anniversary at the hospital. The 34-year-old became a beloved and sympathetic figure in China after it was revealed that he was one the whistleblowers who authorities had punished early for “spreading rumors” about a SARS-like virus.