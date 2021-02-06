Chi-Hi swimmer breaks school records at State

WAUKESHA (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls' Cooper Porzondek broke school records in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke at the 2021 D1 Sate Tournament.

Porzondek recorded a 21.49 in the freestyle, taking 13th overall.

He finished the breaststroke at 58.88 in a 9th place finish.

Eau Claire's Ryan Biwer finished 6th in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 20.91.

Hudson took 6th in the overall team score.

Eau Claire finished in 13th, Chippewa Falls in 28th.

Full results can be found here: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Winter/Boys-Swim-Dive/Tournament.