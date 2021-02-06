Anglers participate in eighth annual “Jigs Up” ice fishing contest

Lafayette (WQOW) - Hundreds of people braved the cold Saturday morning to go ice fishing out on Lake Wissota in the eighth annual Jigs Up contest.

Anglers got to the lake just before sunrise Saturday morning to pitch their tent, drill their holes, and get their raffle tickets.

The prizes for the contest were something to write home about: the top raffle prize was a four-wheeler, and for just catching a fish you were entered to win a two-year lease on a Ford F-150.

Director of Recreation and Sport Operations at UW-Eau Claire, Andy Jepsen, said the prizes only add to the fun of this annual community event.

"It's a cold day, it's windy, but we still have a great turnout," Jepsen said. "Within a pandemic, we have still had people out here braving the cold and our biggest thing is to make it safe for everyone to come out and enjoy this and I think we've done that."

Jepsen said he saw close to 1500 people out on the lake Saturday, bringing in just over 650 fish to be weighed.