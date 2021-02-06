Alliance seniors eye podium finish at state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Alliance swimming and diving team has experienced the state meet before. Now, it wants to experience standing on a podium.

The team has navigated challenges all season, including practicing in two separate groups, but will compete in multiple events Saturday at the WIAA Division I championship in Waukesha.

Senior Ryan Biwer said it would mean everything to end his career on a podium with close friends Tristan Vieth and Harry Chumas.