Alliance seniors eye podium finish at state
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Alliance swimming and diving team has experienced the state meet before. Now, it wants to experience standing on a podium.
The team has navigated challenges all season, including practicing in two separate groups, but will compete in multiple events Saturday at the WIAA Division I championship in Waukesha.
Senior Ryan Biwer said it would mean everything to end his career on a podium with close friends Tristan Vieth and Harry Chumas.