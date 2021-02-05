Skip to Content

You Ask, We Answer: Why some county roads have double letters

County Highway AA 02-05-2021

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - If you've driven along Wisconsin's county highways, you might've noticed it kind of looks like alphabet soup, an "O" here, a "QQ" there. So in Friday's You Ask, We Answer, Gary asked, "What is the rationale behind naming county roads with double letters?"

Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the organizational standard is to have numerical numbers for state roads, alphabetical letters for county roads and names for local roads.

Johnson said this naming system was set up over 100 years ago in 1917 when the highway system was first laid out.

He says county highways used up the alphabet first, then the use of double and triple letters came in to place as jurisdictions changed.

"So then at the point, a county could take over a town road and give it its name, and if it's near X, it may be named double XX. So there is some relational value there in regard to the layout of the roads, but that is a change over time based on densities and populations and the mapping that happens there in planning," Johnson said.

Johnson added a county highway may not always connect to another highway with the same letter in a different county because the two roads may have been constructed at different times and the neighboring counties may have named them on their own without coordinating with each other.

