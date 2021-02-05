Wind Chill Advisory issued February 5 at 11:25AM CST until February 6 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 5 at 11:25AM CST until February 6 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected from Tonight into Saturday
Morning…
.Wind chills of 20 to 25 below are expected overnight into
Saturday morning across Clark and Taylor Counties. If you have to
go out in the cold, be sure to wear several layers of warm
clothing.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.