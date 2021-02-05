Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Rusk County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 34

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be coldest during the late

night through mid morning hours. Wind chills should improve to

15 below to 25 below zero for a time Saturday afternoon. Lighter

winds expected by Sunday afternoon currently allow for a break

in the Wind Chill Advisory, but another advisory will likely be

needed for next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&