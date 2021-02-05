Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

3:16 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Dunn

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST
SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 34
below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be coldest during the late
night through mid morning hours. Wind chills should improve to
15 below to 25 below zero for a time Saturday afternoon. Lighter
winds expected by Sunday afternoon currently allow for a break
in the Wind Chill Advisory, but another advisory will likely be
needed for next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

