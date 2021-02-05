Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 34
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chills will be coldest during the late
night through mid morning hours. Wind chills should improve to
15 below to 25 below zero for a time Saturday afternoon. Lighter
winds expected by Sunday afternoon currently allow for a break
in the Wind Chill Advisory, but another advisory will likely be
needed for next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
