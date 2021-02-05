What of ‘Individual-1′? Feds’ Trump campaign case is ‘dead’

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have shown no signs of reopening the campaign finance investigation that sent Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen to prison even now that Trump has left the White House. That’s according to several attorneys and law enforcement officials involved in the case. Federal prosecutors in New York had identified Trump as being involved in directing payments to Karen McDougal and porn actress Stormy Daniels to silence them about extramarital affairs with him. Trump has said the payments didn’t amount to campaign finance violations. Some observers speculated the case would be restarted once Trump could no longer claim presidential immunity.