Sojourner House expanding for weekend cold

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For people experiencing homelessness, it's not as easy to find a place to warm up in this bitter cold. But this weekend, Sojourner House is expanding to let more people in.

According to Catholic Charities, when temperatures fall below 15 degrees, the Sojourner House begins their overflow operations which allow 27 more people to stay there. Since moving to the old Hansen's IGA building, they have been able to temporarily house more people on frigid days and nights.



Emergency Management Coordinator for Eau Claire County, Tyler Esh, said that when it gets this cold, their main concern is people being stuck outside.

"If you don't have to be outside, avoid it, that's kind of the whole purpose of the homeless shelter, the Sojourner House, so it limits the need to be outside," he said.

If you are getting out this weekend, Esh said to bundle up and don't spend any more time outdoors than you need to.