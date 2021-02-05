Skip to Content

Russell’s late 3-pointer lifts Timberwolves past Thunder

Minnesota news from the Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell made a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-103. Russell dribbled near midcourt to let the clock run, took a couple of steps toward the basket and pulled up a few feet behind the 3-point arc for the winning shot. Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Malik Beasley scored 24 points and Russell added 21 for the Timberwolves, who had lost nine of their previous 11 games. 

Associated Press

