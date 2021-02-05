Pakistan marks ‘Kashmir Day’ with anti-India rallies

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political and military leadership is marking the country’s annual Day of Solidarity with Kashmir. Thousands of people were also expected to take part in anti-India rallies across Pakistan on Friday. The disputed Himalayan region is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. Pakistan has vowed to continue political support for those living in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir. Pakistan also wants a solution to the disputed region’s status in accordance with U.N. resolutions. A resolution passed in 1948 calls for a referendum on whether Kashmiris want to merge with Pakistan or India. Kashmir’s future was left unresolved after British colonial rule ended in 1947.