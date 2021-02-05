NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher has memoir out in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame coach and NFL analyst Bill Cowher has a book coming out in June that his publisher is calling “more than just a football story.” The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach, who led his team to a Super Bowl title at the end of the 2005 season, has a deal with Atria Books for the memoir “Heart and Steel.” Cowher, inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, will look back not just on his career, but on his private struggles. In 2010, he lost his wife and father within three months of each other.