Myanmar restaurant in Bangkok promotes anti-coup activity

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — As expatriates from Myanmar around the world react to the military’s lightning takeover of their homeland, one restaurant in neighboring Thailand is working a diner at a time to help support members of Bangkok’s Myanmar community who want take action against Monday’s coup. Instead of paying for their meals, customers at Mandalay Food House in Bangkok are asked to donate to a fund to support Myanmar activists in Thailand who are protesting the power seizure from the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. They are considering campaigning online, distributing petitions and anything else they can do lawfully. Many of the patrons also attended several small rallies in Bangkok outside the Myanmar Embassy and in front of the United Nations’ regional office.