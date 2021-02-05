Mexico gets China’s CanSino vaccine paperwork for approval

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says the Chinese manufacturer of the CanSino vaccine has submitted paperwork for approval in Mexico. Mexico is running out of vaccines, and has placed its hopes on CanSino’s single-shot dose. CanSino has carried out Phase 3 trials in Mexico with 14,425 volunteers enrolled. But the results of that trial and the estimated efficacy rate has not yet been revealed. Mexico would presumably require those figures for approval. Mexico has been promised 8 million doses by March. Mexico also recently approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, but won’t get that, or more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, until later this month.