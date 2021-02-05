Jordan recovers bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Authorities in Jordan have recovered the bodies of three people who went missing after their vehicle was swept away in a flash flood. The flood happened early on Friday. The Public Security Directorate said the brother of one of those missing died during the search near the town of Ruwaished. That’s located some 300 kilometers, or about 190 miles, east of the Jordanian capital of Amman. Jordan often experiences flash flooding this time of year as heavy seasonal rains send torrents of water through its desert valleys.