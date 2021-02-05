Jamaica faces marijuana shortage as farmers struggle

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica is running low on ganja. The shortage in the famed but illegal market is due to heavy rains followed by an extended drought, an increase in consumption and a drop in the number of traditional marijuana farmers. Experts say it’s the worst shortfall they’ve seen. One even calls it “a cultural embarrassment” given the Rastafarian traditions that draw many tourists to Jamaica. The island authorized a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small amounts of weed in 2015. But that market is limited and prices are higher than on the street.