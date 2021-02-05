Helen Mirren, Chris Evans pay tribute to Christopher Plummer

Helen Mirren, Chris Evans and many more are paying tribute to Christopher Plummer, who died Friday at 91. Mirren, who co-starred with Plummer in 2009’s “The Last Station,” called him “a mighty force both has man and actor.” Evans, who starred with Plummer in 2019’s “Knives Out,” tweeted that he was a “lovely man and legendary talent.” Ridley Scott, who directed the actor in 2017’s “All the Money in the World,” said it was a “wonderful experience.” And Dan Rather tweeted that Plummer “lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art.”