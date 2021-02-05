Head-on crash with bus injures truck driver

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - One person was injured when they crossed the center line and hit a bus head-on.

The crash happened at 7:07 on Friday morning.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the pickup truck was south on Highway 93 near Lewis Valley Road, between Independence and Arcadia, when the driver lost control, crossed the center line and hit a school bus head-on.

There were no kids on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was injured.

Highway 93 was closed in both directions for roughly two hours.