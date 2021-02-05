Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:11 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Crookston 4, Lake of the Woods 2

Duluth East 4, Brainerd 2

Edina 3, St. Thomas Academy 2

Grand Rapids 5, Roseau 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 0, Eveleth-Gilbert 0, OT

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 3, Worthington 2

Marshall 8, Fairmont 4

Monticello 4, North Branch 3, OT

Mound Westonka 7, New Prague 4

New Ulm 6, Windom 2

St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Waseca 5, Redwood Valley 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 6, Blaine 0

Crookston 4, Detroit Lakes 2

Dodge County 4, Luverne 1

Duluth Marshall 8, Pine City 0

Elk river/Zimmerman 6, Rogers 2

Gentry 3, Warroad 1

Hastings 5, North/Tartan 3

Hill-Murray 9, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Delano/Rockford 2

Marshall 1, Fairmont 0

North Shore Storm 2, International Falls 1

Orono 3, Hutchinson 1

Roseau 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3

Simley 3, Mahtomedi 1

South St. Paul 7, Visitation 0

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

