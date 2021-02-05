EU’s top diplomat hopes Sputnik V will be approved in bloc

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat expressed hopes Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia will soon be used across the 27-nation bloc. During a visit to Moscow, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the Sputnik V vaccine is “good news for the whole mankind.” The vaccine was approved by the Russian government in August and many foreign governments have expressed interest in buying doses. The EU has signed six vaccine contracts for more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines, but only three of them have been approved for use so far and the delivery of shots has been disturbed by production delays.