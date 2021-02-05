Eau Claire County tops 100 COVID-19 deaths

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Three more COVID-19 deaths on Friday has put Eau Claire County over 100 for the first time.

Since June 22, 2020, when the first COVID-19 death was reported in Eau Claire County, 101 residents have now lost their lives.

It took the county five months before there were 50 deaths but just two-and-half months for the next 50 deaths. A big reason for that is 40 Eau Claire County residents died in November alone.

The 101 Eau Claire County deaths are just a fraction of the 6,020 people who have died across Wisconsin.

The first deaths in the state came back in mid-March 2020 when a person died in Fond du Lac County and another person died in Ozaukee County.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker