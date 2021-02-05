Draghi wins support of ex-Italian PM who triggered crisis

MILAN (AP) — The former Italian premier who triggered the collapse of a successor’s government has thrown his support behind former bank chief Mario Draghi to head up Italy’s next government. Former Premier Matteo Renzi said after meeting with Draghi on Friday that there is no one better than the former European Central Bank president to allocate more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in European Union pandemic recovery funds. Renzi set off a political crisis by pulling his tiny Italy Alive party from the governing coalition led by Premier Giuseppe Conte. Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi to consult Italy’s fractious parties and see if he could pull together a new government.