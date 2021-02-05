Bronx Boosters: Yankee Stadium becomes mass vaccination site

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankee Stadium is open as a COVID-19 vaccination site and is drawing lines of people from surrounding neighborhoods in the Bronx. The megasite is being restricted to Bronx residents as a way to boost vaccination rates in the New York City borough that has the highest percentage of positive coronavirus test results. The Yankees’ home opened for appointments for qualified residents early Friday under damp skies. The site run jointly by the city and state will be able to handle 15,000 people during its first week. It will be open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.