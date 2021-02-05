Bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 2 people, wounds 5

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say a bomb has exploded near a government office in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing at least two people and wounding five. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s bombing, which took place near the office of the deputy commissioner. Police said rescuers transported the bodies and the wounded to a nearby hospital. They refused to speculate on who could be behind the bombing. Previous such attacks have been claimed by militants and separatist groups. Quetta is the provincial capital of Baluchistan, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy.