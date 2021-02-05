Biden says ‘no need’ for Trump to get intel briefs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Donald Trump should not be allowed to receive classified intelligence briefings, a courtesy that historically has been granted to outgoing presidents. Asked in an interview with CBS News on Friday what he feared if Trump continued to receive the briefings, Biden said that he did not want to “speculate out loud.” But he made clear he did not want Trump to continue to receive the briefings. Whether to give a past president intelligence briefings is solely the current officeholder’s prerogative. Biden voiced his opposition to giving Trump access to briefings as the former Republican’s second impeachment trial is set to begin next week.