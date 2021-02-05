As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stacey Plaskett couldn’t cast a vote last month when the House impeached former President Donald Trump. But she can help prosecute him. The non-voting delegate from the Virgin Islands is among the impeachment managers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue the case that Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It’s an extraordinary moment that places Plaskett in the center of just the fourth impeachment trial of an American president. But there will also be a familiar dynamic when Plaskett walks into the Senate chamber, one that she’s experienced before. She’ll be one of the only Black women in the room.