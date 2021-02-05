AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — About half of Americans say the Senate should vote to convict former President Donald Trump at the end of his impeachment trial. And a majority think he bears at least some blame for the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll also finds many Republicans continue to believe — contrary to all evidence — that President Joe Biden’s election was illegitimate. It’s the latest sign that Trump’s monthslong disinformation campaign will have long-lasting ramifications for Biden as he tries to govern a fractured country.