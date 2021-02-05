66 people rescued from ice floes adrift on Wisconsin bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin. Ice boats and helicopters were used to bring the people who were ice fishing to safety Thursday in Door County. The Coast Guard says three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people. High winds associated with an approaching winter storm pushed the floes further from shore. It took four hours to complete the rescue. No one was injured. Two helicopters from Traverse City, Michigan, assisted in the rescue along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local government agencies.