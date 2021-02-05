53-year-old Steve Stricker stroke back in Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Steve Stricker is having too much fun at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to stress over a messy finish. Trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain shot a 5-under 66 to get within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele entering the weekend at TPC Scottsdale. Stricker scrambled for par on the eighth, but couldn’t overcome another poor approach on No. 9 in a closing bogey. Sam Snead is the oldest winner at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro. Schauffele had a 64 to reach 12 under.