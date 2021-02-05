$22,000 flute lost on Chicago train turns up in pawn shop

CHICAGO (AP) — A musician visiting Chicago has pulled off what anyone who has left behind so much as a hat on a Chicago Transit Authority train knows is nearly impossible: He recovered a $22,000 flute that he forgot on a train. Donald Rabin was reunited with his flute at a Chicago Police station this week after officers picked it up at a pawn shop where a homeless man had used it as collateral for a $550 loan. It turns out that while his search of train after train didn’t work, the 23-year-old Boston-based flutist’s effort to spread the word about the lost flute on social media did. A pawn shop owner called police, who picked up the flute.