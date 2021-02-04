Skip to Content

Uphill battle to convict cop who shot Andre Hill, data shows

COLUMBUS, OHio (AP) — Data shows that prosecutors will face an uphill battle in winning a murder conviction against the Ohio officer who shot and killed Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Coy, who is white, shot Hill, a Black man, on Dec. 22 as he walked out of a garage holding a cell phone. Historical data compiled by criminologist Philip Stinson shows that of 96 criminal cases against officers concluded nationally since 2005, 44 resulted in convictions and 52 in acquittals.

Associated Press

