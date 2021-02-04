Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:29 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 77, Liberty Classical 70

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 83, Roseau 52

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 83, Holdingford 29

Braham 74, Rush City 68

Chisago Lakes 67, Becker 54

Deer River 80, Cass Lake-Bena 79

Duluth East 72, Duluth Denfeld 21

Duluth Marshall 82, Hermantown 70

Eden Valley-Watkins 53, Kimball 27

Eveleth-Gilbert 82, Mesabi East 60

Henning 79, Sebeka 45

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 62, Red Rock Central 24

Hibbing 93, Cloquet 41

Hillcrest Lutheran 52, Brandon-Evansville 46

Kaleidoscope Charter 91, Chesterton Academy 60

Lakeville North 88, Apple Valley 60

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53, Swanville 46

Mahnomen/Waubun 78, Lake Park-Audubon 43

Mankato Loyola 66, Cleveland 57

Maple Lake 34, Royalton 31

Mayer-Lutheran 84, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 80

Minneapolis Washburn 46, Minneapolis Roosevelt 43

Minnehaha Academy 70, Wayzata 63

Monticello 60, Cambridge-Isanti 37

Moorhead 78, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 69

Mound Westonka 53, New Prague 42

Ortonville 51, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30

Osakis 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55

Park Christian 69, Underwood 26

Paynesville 62, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 60

Pillager 62, Verndale 50

Princeton 94, Big Lake 84

Red Lake County 71, Sacred Heart 54

St. Cloud Cathedral 55, PACT Charter 50, OT

St. Francis 82, North Branch 62

Superior, Wis. 36, Grand Rapids 33

Tri-City United 61, Hiawatha Collegiate 51

Upsala 72, St. John’s Prep 34

Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Bertha-Hewitt 32

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 82, Kittson County Central 28

Warroad 64, East Grand Forks 52

West Central 64, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 73, Murray County Central 69

Aitkin 57, Hill City/Northland 43

Alexandria 53, Fergus Falls 50

Avail Academy 55, Twin Cities Academy 21

Bemidji 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

Big Lake 77, Princeton 66

Brainerd 62, St. Cloud Apollo 41

Central Minnesota Christian 67, Renville County West 48

Climax/Fisher 46, Win-E-Mac 29

Cook County 58, Duluth Denfeld 36

Esko 64, South Ridge 42

Fertile-Beltrami 65, Bagley 14

Floodwood 49, Carlton 30

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 64, Moorhead 31

Hillcrest Lutheran 52, Brandon-Evansville 46

Hills-Beaver Creek 65, Mountain Lake Area 35

International Falls 63, Chisholm 49

Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45

Lake City 50, Goodhue 33

Lakeview 54, Yellow Medicine East 42

Lakeville North 55, Apple Valley 36

Legacy Christian 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 28

Liberty Classical 57, Hope Academy 25

Melrose 54, BOLD 49

NCEUH 80, Ada-Borup 50

North Lakes Academy 47, United Christian 45

Northern Freeze 44, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 43

Onamia 52, Isle 28

Parkers Prairie 63, Ashby 31

Pelican Rapids 56, Hawley 46

Perham 66, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 31

Pierz 58, Little Falls 30

Pine City 64, East Central 29

Proctor 64, Hibbing 47

Red Lake 78, Lake of the Woods 59

Red Lake Falls 61, Sacred Heart 29

Robbinsdale Cooper 71, Bloomington Kennedy 38

Rosemount 74, Burnsville 36

Sauk Centre 63, Benson 30

Spectrum 67, PACT Charter 45

St. Cloud Cathedral 55, Foley 45

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55

Underwood 71, Battle Lake 55

Virginia 55, Deer River 23

West Central 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 50

White Bear Lake 52, Mounds View 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

