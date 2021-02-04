Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avail Academy 77, Liberty Classical 70
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 83, Roseau 52
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 83, Holdingford 29
Braham 74, Rush City 68
Chisago Lakes 67, Becker 54
Deer River 80, Cass Lake-Bena 79
Duluth East 72, Duluth Denfeld 21
Duluth Marshall 82, Hermantown 70
Eden Valley-Watkins 53, Kimball 27
Eveleth-Gilbert 82, Mesabi East 60
Henning 79, Sebeka 45
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 62, Red Rock Central 24
Hibbing 93, Cloquet 41
Hillcrest Lutheran 52, Brandon-Evansville 46
Kaleidoscope Charter 91, Chesterton Academy 60
Lakeville North 88, Apple Valley 60
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53, Swanville 46
Mahnomen/Waubun 78, Lake Park-Audubon 43
Mankato Loyola 66, Cleveland 57
Maple Lake 34, Royalton 31
Mayer-Lutheran 84, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 80
Minneapolis Washburn 46, Minneapolis Roosevelt 43
Minnehaha Academy 70, Wayzata 63
Monticello 60, Cambridge-Isanti 37
Moorhead 78, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 69
Mound Westonka 53, New Prague 42
Ortonville 51, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30
Osakis 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
Park Christian 69, Underwood 26
Paynesville 62, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 60
Pillager 62, Verndale 50
Princeton 94, Big Lake 84
Red Lake County 71, Sacred Heart 54
St. Cloud Cathedral 55, PACT Charter 50, OT
St. Francis 82, North Branch 62
Superior, Wis. 36, Grand Rapids 33
Tri-City United 61, Hiawatha Collegiate 51
Upsala 72, St. John’s Prep 34
Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Bertha-Hewitt 32
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 82, Kittson County Central 28
Warroad 64, East Grand Forks 52
West Central 64, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 73, Murray County Central 69
Aitkin 57, Hill City/Northland 43
Alexandria 53, Fergus Falls 50
Avail Academy 55, Twin Cities Academy 21
Bemidji 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 46
Big Lake 77, Princeton 66
Brainerd 62, St. Cloud Apollo 41
Central Minnesota Christian 67, Renville County West 48
Climax/Fisher 46, Win-E-Mac 29
Cook County 58, Duluth Denfeld 36
Esko 64, South Ridge 42
Fertile-Beltrami 65, Bagley 14
Floodwood 49, Carlton 30
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 64, Moorhead 31
Hillcrest Lutheran 52, Brandon-Evansville 46
Hills-Beaver Creek 65, Mountain Lake Area 35
International Falls 63, Chisholm 49
Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45
Lake City 50, Goodhue 33
Lakeview 54, Yellow Medicine East 42
Lakeville North 55, Apple Valley 36
Legacy Christian 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 28
Liberty Classical 57, Hope Academy 25
Melrose 54, BOLD 49
NCEUH 80, Ada-Borup 50
North Lakes Academy 47, United Christian 45
Northern Freeze 44, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 43
Onamia 52, Isle 28
Parkers Prairie 63, Ashby 31
Pelican Rapids 56, Hawley 46
Perham 66, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 31
Pierz 58, Little Falls 30
Pine City 64, East Central 29
Proctor 64, Hibbing 47
Red Lake 78, Lake of the Woods 59
Red Lake Falls 61, Sacred Heart 29
Robbinsdale Cooper 71, Bloomington Kennedy 38
Rosemount 74, Burnsville 36
Sauk Centre 63, Benson 30
Spectrum 67, PACT Charter 45
St. Cloud Cathedral 55, Foley 45
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55
Underwood 71, Battle Lake 55
Virginia 55, Deer River 23
West Central 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 50
White Bear Lake 52, Mounds View 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/