Sri Lanka leader vows action vs 2019 bombing militants

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president says he has received the final report of an inquiry commission investigating the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks and vowed he will not allow anyone responsible for the deaths of more than 260 people escape justice. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not disclose what’s in the report, saying only that he had already given instructions to implement its recommendations. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State were blamed for the coordinated suicide bombings in six places on April 21, 2019. Political infighting leading to a communications breakdown between the then president and prime minister was cited as a cause for the security lapse despite near specific foreign intelligence warnings.