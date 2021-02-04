SNOW UPDATE: State Patrol responds to handful of crashes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol in Eau Claire is staying busy as snow falls across western Wisconsin.

Since midnight, Troopers in our area have responded to five runoffs and two crashes which resulted in damage.

The State Patrol says commute times on major roads like Highway 93 and Highway 53 are eight to 11 minutes longer.

They are asking drivers to be patient, give yourself plenty of time and leave distance between you and other drivers.