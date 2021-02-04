Skip to Content

SNOW UPDATE: State Patrol responds to handful of crashes

Updated
Last updated today at 10:04 am
10:01 am Top Story - Weather
DOT
Photo from 511 Wisconsin
I-94 at Hwy 312
I-94 at Hwy 37
I-94 at Hwy 93
I-94 at Hwy 53
Hwy 53 at River Prairie Drive
Hwy 53 at Golf Road

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol in Eau Claire is staying busy as snow falls across western Wisconsin.

Since midnight, Troopers in our area have responded to five runoffs and two crashes which resulted in damage.

The State Patrol says commute times on major roads like Highway 93 and Highway 53 are eight to 11 minutes longer.

They are asking drivers to be patient, give yourself plenty of time and leave distance between you and other drivers.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content