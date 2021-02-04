Prominent Lebanese Hezbollah critic found killed in his car

ADDOUSSIEH, Lebanon (AP) — Security and forensic officials say a prominent Lebanese publisher and vocal critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group has been found dead in his car, shot at close range. The officials say Lokman Slim, a longtime Shiite political activist and researcher, was found Thursday morning in the southern village of Addoussieh in Sidon province after he going missing for several hours. His wife Monika Borgmann and his sister had posted earlier on social media that Lokman had not answered his phone for hours and hadn’t been seen since Wednesday evening. The circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.