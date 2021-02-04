US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Marshals Service deputy has been shot and wounded and a suspect has been killed while law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant in Baltimore. Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email that the suspect was shot by return fire and died after Thursday morning’s shooting. The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery. The shooting occurred while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder.