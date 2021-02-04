Ocasio-Cortez leads lawmakers recalling Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are sharing their personal, often stunning accounts of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led the hourlong session Thursday, saying they were stories that needed to be told at a time when some in Congress and the nation want to “move on.” A mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol trying to overturn the presidential election in the most violent domestic attack on Congress in the nation’s history. Five people died. The speeches were shared ahead of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection.