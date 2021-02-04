‘Not like every time:’ Beirut blast victims want the truth

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s investigation into last August’s devastating Beirut port blast has ground to a halt. The reason is the same political and confessional rivalries that thwarted past attempts to uncover the truth in major crimes. The country’s ruling political factions, in power for decades, have enormous influence over the courts and are accused of thwarting any accountability. Political leaders have been publicly critical of the investigating judge. Dozens of victims’ family members gathered at the judge’s home this week, urging him to resume the probe, but many fear he has caved to pressure.