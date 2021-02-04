NHL revises virus protocols with 40 players on COVID-19 list

The NHL is revising its virus protocols early in the season. Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow. Players and coaches can’t get to the arena until 1 hour and 45 minutes before the game unless they’re getting treatment for injuries. All meetings must be virtual. Teams were also told to space out locker rooms more to provide 6 feet of space between people. The changes come with 40 players currently on the COVID-19 unavailable list. Four teams have temporarily shut down because of varying degrees of outbreaks: Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota.