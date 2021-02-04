Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows to coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday’s coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Facebook is especially popular in Myanmar and the ousted government had commonly made public announcements on the social media site. Facebook urged that access be restored so users could contact their families. The move came as resistance to the new government appeared to be growing, seemingly boosted by the treatment of Suu Kyi, who is believed to be under house arrest in the capital.