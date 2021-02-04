Minnesota prosecutors ask to reinstate charge in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors are asking a judge to reinstate one count that had been previously dismissed against the former Minneapolis officer charged with killing George Floyd — saying an appellate court decision from earlier this week shows the count can apply. Derek Chauvin faces trial in March on one count of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. Prosecutors want to reinstate a third-degree murder charge. Their request comes after the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a third-degree murder conviction can be sustained even if the action is directed at a specific person. That thinking is at odds with Judge Peter Cahill’s reasons for dismissing the count. Prosecutors say the appellate decision sets precedent and gives new guidance on how to proceed.