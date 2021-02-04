Michigan Republican defends impeachment vote to upset voters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer has defended his decision to impeach former President Donald Trump amid criticism from voters. Meijer, a freshman lawmaker, was one of just 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the deadly attack on the Capitol. He said during a virtual town hall Wednesday night that Trump’s falsehoods and the resulting insurrection required a “significant response” from Congress. Two constituents who asked questions said they were deeply disappointed with the 33-year-old, who represents the 3rd Congressional District in western Michigan. One accused Meijer of betrayal and said she would work to defeat him a 2022 primary.