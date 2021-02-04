Kohl’s, Nordstrom offers mixed picture for holiday quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Department stores Nordstrom and Kohl’s offered on Thursday a snapshot of their holiday 2020 performance that underscored the challenges ahead as they navigate the pandemic. Kohl’s Corp. delivered an upgraded assessment of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, but a key sales measure was down more than analysts expected. Upscale Nordstrom reiterated its guidance for the fiscal holiday quarter, saying it expects to see a drop in total sales in the low 20% range compared to the year-earlier period. But it said for the current fiscal year, retail sales and credit card revenue should increase 25% compared to the year-ago period when its stores closed for two quarters because of the pandemic. Online sales should account for 50% of total sales.