Italy’s Conte: Draghi’s new government should be political

ROME (AP) — As Mario Draghi tries to secure lawmakers’ backing to govern Italy, the nation’s outgoing leader is warning the former European Central Bank chief against forming a Cabinet of “technocrats.” Caretaker Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday said he had a “very open” talk a day with Draghi, shortly after Italy’s president asked the banking expert to try to form a government to replace Conte’s collapsed coalition. Draghi must win confidence votes in Parliament before he can govern. Conte said Italy’s pandemic-fueled health and economic emergencies “require a political response” and can’t be entrusted to technocrats. Conte’s appeal might inspire the splintering, populist 5-Star Movement that anchored his government to back Draghi.