Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial. They are challenging the former president to explain why he and his lawyers have disputed key factual allegations at the center of their charge that he incited a violent mob to storm the Capitol. The request from House impeachment managers does not require Trump to appear, but it does warn that any refusal to testify could be used at trial to support arguments for a conviction. A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment about the managers’ letter.