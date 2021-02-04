Giants acquire OF Wade from Twins for RHP Anderson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants added outfield depth by acquiring LaMonte Wade Jr. from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for right-hander Shaun Anderson. The 27-year-old Wade batted .231 in 16 games for the Twins last season while also playing at the club’s alternate training site. He has appeared in 42 major league games since making his debut in 2019. Wade was a ninth-round selection in the 2015 amateur draft out of Maryland. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said before the trade was announced that he hoped to add a left-handed hitting outfielder — and Wade can play all three positions.