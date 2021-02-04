Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

New research finds that a pro-China social media network operating fake and impostor accounts reached the social media feeds of politicians from China and Venezuela. The politicians then retweeted posts from the fake accounts to millions of their followers. The network was uncovered by the social media analysis firm Graphika. It found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead. The network’s messaging aligns closely with posts and comments made by Chinese state officials. But it is unclear who is behind the fake accounts.