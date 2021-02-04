Desperation grows as Mexico runs out of vaccines

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Desperation is mounting as Mexico runs out of vaccines, a government registration website crashes for a third straight day and restaurant workers protest virus restrictions driving them into poverty. Mexico is scrambling to line up shipments of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, but no new doses are expected to arrive until mid-month. And millions who tried to register for vaccines when they do arrive were met Thursday with a completely non-functional website. Even to find out it wasn’t working, Mexicans had to pass a “I am not a robot” test in English, asking them to pick out photos of objects that don’t exist in Mexico.